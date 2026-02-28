Chavara: A knife-edge battle where tradition meets realpolitik

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chavara, with its distinctive radioactive black sand deposits and deep-rooted coastal traditions, is more than just another electoral battleground: it is a stage where legacies collide and ideologies are tested. As the election cycle unfolds, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation as two sons of the soil, both heirs to towering leaders, prepare to face off in a contest shaped as much by heritage as by policy.

While accusations of dynastic politics and “parachute” candidates dominate the broader state discourse, these contenders have already proven themselves in the crucible of electoral battles. On one side stands Shibu Baby John of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a veteran politician and former minister.

He carries the mantle of his father, the late Baby John, a colossus of the trade union movement and a long-time representative of Chavara. For Shibu, this election is an attempt to reclaim a stronghold that was once inseparable from his family’s name.

On the other side is the incumbent, Dr Sujith Vijayanpillai of the LDF, a medical professional-turned-politician who entered the fray after the passing of his father, N Vijayan Pillai -- the “giant killer” who defeated Shibu in 2016. Sujith will seek to consolidate the shift in power initiated by his father, relying on his personal credibility and the goodwill generated by his developmental work.

The growing influence of the NDA, particularly in industrial areas and among younger voters, adds another unpredictable element to the contest. In 2021, Sujith, contesting as an independent backed by the LDF, defeated Shibu by just 1,096 votes, polling 63,282 votes (44.29%) against Shibu’s 62,186 (43.52%). The BJP’s Vivek Gopan secured over 14,000 votes (nearly 10%), enough to play spoiler in a tight race. This razor-thin margin highlights the constituency’s knife-edge dynamics.