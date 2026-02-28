From ‘Little researchers’ to problem solvers in Kerala

KOCHI: Catch them young! The slogan appears to have taken effect in Kerala in a proactive manner. Gone are the days when learning was limited to mugging up lessons in the textbooks or notes given by teachers. Today, the students, especially those in the high school and the higher secondary sections, are being encouraged to take up research.

A big step towards this has been initiated under the STREAM Ecosystem, an innovative educational initiative implemented in Kerala’s public education system to foster research aptitude and an innovation mindset, along with developing 21st century skills among students. The project is being implemented in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Kerala and Cusat as part of the STARS project.

As a part of the project, Kutty Gaveshakakkoottam or Littler Researchers’ groups were created in six districts, namely Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kannur and Malappuram, in the state. “It is a big initiative. Six districts, 175 projects, 5,000+ students, 100+ researchers, 100+ experts and 250+ teachers.

The initiative is a structured research programme under the STREAM ecosystem. It provides students with an opportunity to study socially relevant issues connected to their curriculum. Participants complete their research projects under the mentorship of researchers, teachers and experts,” said B Shaji, Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), state programme coordinator.

Highlighting some of the works, another official said, “Njan Shakthan: Little Researchers in Agali Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia, Are Our Micro-Filters Safe? (Study on increasing kidney diseases in changing living conditions), Is the Use of Sanitary Napkins Scientific? were some topics that students conducted detailed studies on.”