Kerala actress assault case: Survivor’s lawyer to initiate contempt case against judge

KOCHI: Advocate T B Mini, who represented the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, has approached the Advocate General of Kerala seeking sanction to initiate contempt of court proceedings against then Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese, who delivered the verdict in the case.

In the petition, Mini stated that the judge, while hearing a contempt case, made scandalous, false, and derogatory statements against her, an advocate and officer of the court, in open court on January 12. The judge allegedly attributed to her non-attendance, sleeping in court, and treating the courtroom as a resting place. She contended that these remarks are patently false and were calculated to lower the authority of the cour.

According to Mini, the comments made by the judge have caused lasting damage to her credibility among clients and colleagues and have led to personal attacks. On social media, people have continuously mocked her as “sleepy lawyer,” accusing her of having “betrayed her client,” and claiming that she “stood for the opposite side,” all of which she says stemmed from the judge’s remarks.

She had submitted a complaint to the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. She also filed a complaint before the Home Minister, which was forwarded to the Assistant Police Commissioner, but no action has been taken.