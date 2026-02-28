Kerala Imam urges mosques, Muslim homes to welcome Attukal Pongala devotees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appeal by Palayam Imam V. P. Suhaib Maulavi to open mosques and Muslim households to Hindu devotees during the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival has gone viral on social media, with many praising it as a true reflection of Kerala’s spirit of harmony.
Attukal Pongala, taking place on March 3 this year, is regarded as one of the world’s largest gatherings of women, with hundreds of thousands converging on the capital city to participate in the festivities.
During his Friday sermon, Maulavi encouraged the Muslim community to extend hospitality to the Hindu devotees visiting the city for the festival. He stressed that while Muslims do not participate in the rituals of Pongala, it is an opportunity to welcome and serve the thousands of women and children attending.
“Like last year, Pongala coincides with the holy month of Ramadan this time as well. We must share the spirit of joy, fraternity and love that defines Ramadan with our sisters and their children,” he said.
Maulavi urged the community to arrange drinking water, provide food, and ensure resting facilities for the devotees. “Our mosques and homes should be open to them. This is an occasion to openly demonstrate our love and brotherhood,” he added.
He also highlighted that rising Islamophobia and hatred can be countered through acts of love and fraternity, describing the festival as an ideal occasion to reinforce the message of communal harmony.
The cleric’s message quickly went viral, with people across religions sharing video clips and lauding the gesture as a shining example of Kerala’s tradition of interfaith solidarity, especially in the backdrop of controversy surrounding the movie Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.
(With Inputs from PTI)