Maria Oommen expresses interest to contest in assembly elections

KOTTAYAM: Even as KPCC president Sunny Joseph and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan prepare to depart for New Delhi to present the preliminary list of potential candidates for the assembly elections, Maria Oommen, elder daughter of former chief minister Oommen Chandy and sister of Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen has reportedly shown interest in contesting the election.

According to sources, Maria has expressed interest in contesting from Kanjirappally assembly constituency. As part of this, she has also met with community and spiritual leaders in the constituency. Sources close to Maria said that she met with people, including the Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal and expressed her interest in contesting. However, she neither confirmed nor dismissed the reports regarding her potential candidature.

“There has not been any official communication with the party leadership regarding my candidature so far. If the party leadership asks me to contest, I will discuss it with my family members and take an appropriate decision,” Maria told TNIE.

When asked if she would prefer Kanjirappally as her constituency, she said that her name is being considered for as many as four assembly constituencies, but she has not made any decisions.

Currently, Maria is actively involved in social initiatives through the Manna Charitable Trust, which includes activities such as food distribution in hospitals, providing aid to bedridden patients and supporting women with sewing machines.