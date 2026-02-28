Three in motorcycle die in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram's Karamana

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youngsters were killed in a road accident at Karamana around 1.30 am on Saturday.

The deceased individuals are identified as Sajin, Pranav and Hrithik. Sajin and Pranav are Neyyattinkara natives, and Hrithik is a migrant labourer. All three were employed at a hotel in the city.

According to the police, the accident is suspected to have occurred after the motorcycle hit the footpath and turned out of control. It then rammed into two-wheelers parked nearby.

None of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Subsequently, they suffered severe head injuries and passed away due to heavy bleeding. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.