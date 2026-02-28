Vishwa Hindu Parishad to move court against J B Koshy Commission report implementation

KOCHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will initiate legal proceedings against the Kerala government’s decision to implement the J B Koshy Commission report. The state government is implementing the report ahead of the assembly elections to appease the Christian community, said VHP secretary general Bajrang Lal Bagra in Kochi on Friday.

The JB Koshy Commission, which was appointed to study the educational, economic and welfare issues of Christian minorities in the state had submitted its report in May 2023.

“The LDF government has implemented the J B Koshy Commission report to appease the Christian vote bank, ahead of the election.

The decision to issue caste certificate based on recommendations from the Latin Catholic Bishops will pave the way for conversions.

The report is part of a strategy to extend the reservation restricted to members of the Scheduled Castes in Hindu, Buddhist and Jain communities to Christians,” he said.Bagra demanded that the government should withdraw from the administration of Hindu places of worship in the country.