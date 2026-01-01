Breaking barriers, Muslim woman relives Hyderali’s legacy in kathakali music

KOCHI: In October, 16-year-old Sabri scripted history by becoming the first Muslim girl to perform kathakali at Kalamandalam.

On December 27, Fathima Isthik, another Muslim woman broke the barriers of religion as she sang a verse from the kathakali play ‘Lavanasura Vadham’ at the Porur Siva temple in Malappuram district. If anything, these women are building bridges through art.

As Fathima sang the verse ‘Sukhamo Devi...’ in front of a gathering of kathakali enthusiasts, the audience was reminded of the late Kalamandalam Hyderali, the versatile kathakali musician who was known for his modulations that conveyed the emotional depth of the scene. The verse she sang represented the emotional moment when Hanuman met Sita, years after she was abandoned by Rama, at the hermitage of Valmiki.

Born into an orthodox Muslim family at Vaniyambalam in Malappuram district, Fathima had an innate sense of music and participated in light music competitions during her school days.

“It was Rasheeda teacher of WIC School in Vandoor who told me that my song matches kathakali recital,” Fathima told TNIE.

“I was studying in Class 9 at the time. She introduced me to my guru, Deepa Palanad, who trained me in kathakali sangeetham. I was able to compete in the state school youth festival in 2016 under her training.”

After completing Class 12, she joined the BA Music course at Maharaja’s College and later earned her master’s in music.

“Though I have studied Carnatic music, I like kathakali sangeetham, melodies, and folk music,” she said.