Congress balances both youth, experience, says Mullappally Ramachandran

KANNUR: Former state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Indian National Congress has always maintained a balanced approach by supporting both young and senior leaders in elections.

While talking to the media in Kannur, he said that while giving opportunities to leaders from different age groups, the party places special emphasis on fielding candidates who have a strong chance of winning, ensuring effective participation and success in the electoral contest.

He said that ever since he entered the electoral arena, the party has never denied him an opportunity to contest. He added he has always been ready to contest and has remained a disciplined worker of the party throughout his political career.