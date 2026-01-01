Ernakulam Junction key coaching terminal in Railways’ 2030 expansion plan

KOCHI: Ernakulam Junction Railway Station is poised for a significant upgrade under an Indian Railways initiative to double train capacity in major cities by 2030. The plan is outlined in the report titled ‘Major Station Redevelopment, New Terminals and Multi-tracking Projects to Improve Suburban & Long-Distance Connectivity’, which places Ernakulam alongside Chennai and Coimbatore as the only three locations in the Southern Railway zone selected for the project.

Once implemented, the initiative is expected to substantially increase Ernakulam’s originating and handling capacity, strengthening its position as one of Kerala’s busiest terminals. The station already ranks a close second to Thiruvananthapuram Central in revenue generation and currently operates between 37 and over 60 originating services, including express and superfast trains. Passengers’ representatives say the upgrade could eventually see Ernakulam surpass the capital in terms of originating services.

Passengers’ associations across the state have welcomed the move, pointing out that Ernakulam is strategically placed for terminal expansion due to the availability of railway land. “Ernakulam is the right choice for the development of a new coaching terminal. The railway has a lot of land here, especially the 110-acre marshalling yard between Ponnurunni and Kathrikadavu. So the problems associated with land acquisition don’t arise,” said P Krishnakumar, general secretary of the Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association.

According to the plan document, these works are aimed at doubling originating capacity by 2030 while improving suburban and long-distance connectivity. Automation of signalling on the Ernakulam–Thrissur–Shoranur stretch is already progressing, and the Detailed Project Report for the proposed third and fourth lines on the corridor is under preparation — a development passenger groups say indicates Ernakulam’s emerging role as a coaching hub. However, associations cautioned that supporting stations must also be strengthened to fully realise the benefits of the upgrade.