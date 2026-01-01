Gold missing from more artefacts in Sabarimala temple, stolen materials not fully recovered: SIT tells court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case on Thursday told the Kollam Vigilance Court that gold is missing from more temple artefacts.

In a report submitted to the court, the SIT revealed that gold is missing from the images of Siva and Vyali roopam in the door frames of the sanctum sanctorum.

The SIT also informed the court that the investigative team has not yet been able to fully recover the gold stolen from the temple. The team informed that only 584 grams of the gold were recovered, which is less than what was originally stolen from the temple.

110 grams and 474 grams of gold were recovered from Smart Creations in Chennai and Roddam Jewellery in Ballari respectively, the SIT told the court.