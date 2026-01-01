Gold stolen from Sabarimala yet to be fully retrieved: SIT tells Kollam court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SIT probing the Sabarimala gold theft case informed the Kollam Vigilance Court that only 584 grams of gold were recovered, which is less than what was originally stolen from the temple.

110 grams and 474 grams of gold were recovered from Smart Creations in Chennai and Roddam Jewellery in Ballari respectively. Roddam is owned by Govardhan, who is currently in judicial custoday.

The Chennai firm took the gold as fee for the extraction and electroplating works, while a portion of the remaining gold was sent to Roddam jewellery. The SIT in the report said the remaining missing gold is yet to be found.

The SIT report also said gold was extracted from the images of Siva and dragon engraved in the door frames of the sanctum sanctorum.

The gold seized from the two jewellery shops have been sent to the VSSC for testing. Only after receiving test results will the SIT will be able to confirm whether they were indeed extracted from the gold-plated sheets. If there is a mismatch, then suspicions regarding the gold being handed over to rackets engaged in antique trafficking may prove to be true.