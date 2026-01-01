Kerala looks ahead to 2026

From assembly elections 2026 to the muchawaited Wayanad Township Project for the landslide victims, the state of Kerala has much more to look forward to in the year 2026. TNIE takes a look at some of the major events set to unfold in the new year.

Sporty affairs

After a successful pilot, the College Sports League – Kerala will be scaled up in 2026 with new disciplines including cricket, basketball and kabaddi. The league will run in a three-tier format (district, zonal and state), aiming to retain youngsters in competitive sport and create campus-driven sporting ecosystems. Kerala will get its first exclusive basketball franchise league in April, marking a major push to revive the sport.

Featuring only Kerala players, the developmental league will spotlight U14 and U18 talent through scouting, auctions and 72 matches in Kochi, with a senior league planned next season.

Wheeling into success

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will have its hands full in 2026 with the launch of one of its most important projects — the pink line to Infopark. Five stations will be opened in June, while the entire stretch will be opened by the end of the year. Another important project is the third line that will see the extension of metro services from Aluva to Angamaly. The DPR for the same is expected to be approved this year.

As for the Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project, the DPR has been submitted and the state government’s approval is expected in 2026. This will also be hectic year for Kochi water metro, with three new terminals — Kadamakudy, Paliamthuruth and Kumbalam — expected to get a move on. The work on Edakochi and Thoppumpady terminals will begin this year.