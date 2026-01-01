Kerala men, women to live 10 years longer by 2051, says study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By 2051, men and women in Kerala are likely to live 10 years longer, according to a recent study, which also warns of fewer children among the state’s population by then. The state’s fertility rate, which is already the lowest in the country, is also expected to fall further in the coming 25 years, says the report by the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD) and the Population Foundation of India.

Life expectancy of Kerala men is expected to rise from 70.4 years in 2021 to 80 in 2051 and that of women from 75.9 to 85.7, says the recently published ‘Unravelling India’s Demographic Future’ population projection report for states and union territories.

Kerala’s population will rise to 3.65 crores in 2041, before dipping to 3.55 crores 10 years later, says the study, while adding that the state will continue to be the oldest in the country in terms of its population’s age.

And continuing the current demographic trend, the proportion of children in Kerala’s population is expected to dip from the current 19.3% to 12.8% by 2051. The fertility rate, already the lowest in India at 1.5, will fall to 1.4, along with states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Punjab, predicts the study.