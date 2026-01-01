KSRTC plans branded bottled water at lower price, incentives for crew

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce its own branded bottled drinking water for passengers, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

The price of each bottle will be fixed at one rupee less than the prevailing market rate. Discussions are currently underway with private companies to enable bulk procurement and distribution of the bottled water, which will carry the KSRTC label.

As part of an incentive scheme, conductors will receive Rs 2 for every bottle sold, while drivers will be paid Rs 1, the minister said.

Ganesh Kumar also announced that bottle holders will be installed near drivers’ cabins to ensure they remain hydrated during the summer months. The move follows a recent controversy in which a KSRTC driver was transferred for keeping a water bottle on the dashboard over alleged cleanliness violations. The transfer order was later quashed by the Kerala High Court.