KSRTC starts second double-decker service in Munnar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has rolled out a new double-decker bus named Royal View 2.0 for tourists heading to Munnar. This fully transparent service, custom-built for sightseeing, features a roof and sides covered entirely in glass, allowing travellers to soak in the misty tea estates and scenic beauty of the hills.

The launch of this second bus follows the success of the first, introduced nine months ago, which quickly became both popular and profitable. In that period, KSRTC earned Rs 1.17 crore, recording a profit of Rs 70 lakh.

“The bus was custom built by the staff at the Pappanamcode workshop,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who inaugurated the new service at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram. He announced that the Budget Tourism Cell’s services would soon be extended to destinations outside Kerala.

The new bus will run three trips daily, operating in the opposite direction of the first service. A formal launch of operations is expected by Friday.