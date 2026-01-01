Major rejig at top of IAS, IPS ranks in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has promoted and transferred a number of senior IAS and IPS officials. Two were elevated to the grade of chief secretary while two others were promoted to secretary grade. Five IPS officers were promoted to IG rank.

IAS officers Minhaj Alam and A P M Mohammed Hanish have been promoted to the grade of chief secretary. Minhaj will continue as chairman and managing director of KSEB, while Hanish, who was principal secretary in the industries department, will continue as its additional chief secretary. Anupama T V, special secretary, local self-government department, has been promoted as secretary. Veena N Madhavan, special secretary, co-operation department, has also been promoted as secretary.

Anjana M has been promoted as special secretary, general administration department. Sheeba George has been promoted as special secretary, health and family welfare department. Kudumbashree executive director H Dineshan has been promoted to the grade of special secretary.

In a major shakeup in the upper echelons of the police, Crime Branch IG G Sparjan Kumar has been transferred and posted as IG, South Zone.

Incumbent South Zone IG S Syamsundar has been moved to the intelligence as IG. He will also hold full additional charge of managing director, Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd. The government has also promoted five senior DIGs to the post of IG.

Putta Vimaladithya, S Ajeetha Begum, R Nishanthini, S Sateesh Bino and Rahul R Nair (central deputation) -- all 2008 batch officers -- were promoted and posted to various offices. Putta, who was Kochi commissioner, has been posted as IG, internal security. He will also hold additional charge as DIG, ATS.