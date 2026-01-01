Poll verdict a people’s warning, says CPI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM keeps reiterating that there’s no anti-incumbency against the ruling Left government, Left ally CPI observed that anti-incumbency did play a key role in the LDF’s recent poll debacle. Addressing the media after the state council meeting, state secretary Binoy Viswam admitted that the people’s verdict was a clear warning to the LDF.

Speaking to the media, Binoy Viswam, however, said the LDF’s mass base has not been affected and that the front is sure to bounce back, as the LDF will correct its mistakes and reach out to the people.

“There were a few lapses in ensuring that the government’s achievements actually reached the masses. The LDF should go forward with the realisation that people are the ultimate. There should be honest communication with the masses,” he said in an apparent reminder to big brother CPM.

“A setback in an election is not the end of everything. The Communist party is not reluctant to accept the people’s warning, and shall move forward accordingly,” he said. The CPI state leadership meetings had witnessed serious criticism against the Left government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.