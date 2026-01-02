Authenticity of seized gold under scanner as SIT probes possible replacement of Sabarimala door frames

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will examine whether the gold plating on Sabarimala temple’s door frames was replaced before reinstallation. The probe also raises questions about the authenticity of the seized gold.

In its report before the Kollam Vigilance Court, the SIT suggested that more gold may have been stolen from other temple artefacts. Final confirmation, however, awaits scientific analysis by the VSSC of the samples taken from the existing gold-plated sheets.

The probe team, in its report, told the court that it has so far been able to recover about 584 g of gold, which is only a part of the yellow metal that was stolen from Sabarimala. The SIT made the revelation before the court in its custody application of three accused.

‘Accused may have stolen more gold’

According to the SIT, the gold was extracted from the sheets wrapping the dwarapalaka idols, door frames and pillar frames. The door frames have seven plates, which were embossed with ‘dasavathara’ icons, zodiac symbols, and images of Siva and ‘Vyali’, while the ‘prabhamandala’ is attached to it.