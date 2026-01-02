Ayyankali’s family revives reformer’s 140-year-old ‘well’spring of resistance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nearly 140-year-old well dug by legendary social reformer and activist Ayyankali at Mukkola near Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram has been revived by his family, drawing renewed attention to a powerful symbol of Kerala’s anti-caste struggle.

Located within the compound of the house built by Ayyankali when he was around 25 years old, the well was constructed at a time when caste hierarchies controlled access to drinking water. For decades, it stood as a quiet reminder of resistance, leadership and dignity — before falling into neglect.

Recently, family members undertook efforts to clean and restore the well, breathing life back into a site deeply rooted in the history of social justice in Kerala.

“The well and the property carry the legacy of Ayyankali. They symbolise the struggles people had to endure to break the shackles of the caste system and live with dignity,” says Rahul Kochuraman, Ayyankali’s great-grandson. “My great-grandfather dug this well to empower people who did not have the financial or physical means to build one of their own. He wanted to lead by example,” he said.

During that period, access to clean drinking water was considered a privilege reserved for upper-caste communities, and marginalised people were denied the right to draw water from public or private wells. By digging a well in his own compound and making it accessible, Ayyankali directly challenged this deeply entrenched social order.

“Even as times changed, poverty and fear continued to prevent many from asserting their rights. This well stood as a statement that change was possible,” Rahul said. Ayyankali dug the well and built the house shortly after his marriage, some time between 1883 and 1888. The family is planning to get help from the archaeology department to conserve the well without losing its heritage value.