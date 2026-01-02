Despite voter exclusion allegations, no claims or objections filed by party BLAs in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite alleging large-scale exclusion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, not a single application relating to claims and objections to the draft voter list for the 2026 assembly election has been filed by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties more than a week after the roll was published.

BLAs appointed by political parties are empowered to collect Form 6 for claims and Form 7 for objections to the draft electoral roll from the public.

They can file these forms directly along with the prescribed declaration. However, no such application has been filed by the 60,061 BLAs appointed by the six national and six state parties in the state as of December 31, according to data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala.

“Generic complaints from BLAs, without the prescribed forms or declaration are not officially counted as claims or objections,” CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar clarified.

However, citizens had applied on their own for fresh enrolment and also to register their claims and objections to the draft roll, the official said. Of these, majority of the forms were filed online, he added.