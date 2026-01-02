Egg prices scramble higher as supply tightens, Kerala’s food economy hit

KOCHI: Eggflation is hurting, and it is official: You can’t have your cake and eat it too. As supplies tighten, egg prices are scrambling northward, leaving home kitchens, bakeries and snack makers counting the cost.

In Namakkal, Tamil Nadu — the country’s largest egg hub and the principal supplier to Kerala — prices have risen by nearly Rs 1 to Rs 1.40 per egg over the last year. The surge is being driven by a seasonal spike in winter demand, coupled with steady export orders, thereby squeezing availability in the domestic market.

The ripple effects are already visible across Kerala’s food economy: From tea-shop snacks to bakery staples, egg-based items are on tenterhooks as input costs climb.

Wholesale data from Namakkal tells the story of a steady climb. In January, 100 eggs were priced at Rs 490.65. The rate rose to Rs 555.83 by June and touched Rs 623 by December. On December 31, the quoted price stood at Rs 640. In Kochi’s retail markets, eggs are selling at Rs 7 to Rs 7.50 apiece — almost Rs 1.50 to Rs 2 higher the previous Christmas season, when prices typically spike due to demand for cakes, pastries and festive preparations.

Kerala’s heavy reliance on supplies from outside the state has magnified the impact. According to a study published in the International Journal of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Kerala consumes around 560 crore eggs annually and procures nearly 300 crore of them, primarily from Tamil Nadu.

“Wholesale prices in Kerala are currently around Rs 7.20 per egg, compared to about Rs 6.80 during the same period last year. Retail rates have touched Rs 7.50 to Rs 8,” said C G George of Edathil Egg Stores, Kochi. “December is usually the peak season because of Christmas festivities. But this is among the highest rates we have seen in recent years.”