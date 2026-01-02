Fiery Theyyam brings ‘Terracotta Jayan’ national honour

Standing around three feet tall, the sculpture took about a month to complete. Each section was built with careful attention, capturing the dynamism of Theyyam.



“For this sculpture, I drew from an earlier experience of experimenting with Theyyam. I had created an intricately carved sculpture during a camp at the Kerala Folklore Academy in Kannur a few years ago. I spent considerable time observing Theyyam rituals,” he recalls. One of the most challenging elements was the flame motif at the centre of the sculpture. They were constructed from multiple small clay segments, carved to look like the actual burning flames.



“It had to be assembled in a way that it would not collapse during firing. You cannot force terracotta,” Jayan explains. “You work within its limits.”

The award marked a turning point for him. “Only after receiving it did I understand what a National Award truly means,” he says.



The recognition sparked celebrations in his neighbourhood, with flexes and posters lining the junction near his house. “It has been quite overwhelming,” he smiles.