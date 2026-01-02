Kochi Metro network ends 2025 with record ridership across rail, water services

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro network, comprising the metro rail, water metro and electric feeder buses, closed the year with record-breaking ridership numbers.

In 2025, over 3.65 crore passengers took the metro rail, while over 23.26 lakh hopped onto the water metro. In the case of metro rail, it marked a 4.2% growth from 2024, and a four-fold rise from 2017, when it completed its first year of operations. Over 17.5 crore passengers have travelled on the metro rail so far.

In the case of water metro, the ridership in 2025 was 15% higher from the preceding year and a near 10 lakh jump from 2023, when services commenced. Over 57 lakh passengers have travelled on the water metro in the three years.

The December effect

Like previous years, December remained a rosy period for both services. Water Metro fared better on account of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

“The holiday rush of tourists heading to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry greatly contributed to the surge in water metro’s passenger count. Our daily average has seen a significant jump these past weeks, no doubt, due to the Biennale,” Water Metro COO Sajan P John told TNIE.

Daily rider count hovered consistently above the 10,000 mark, especially towards the tail end of the month (December 24 to 31). “The High Court-Fort Kochi route saw the most demand,” Sajan said.

Meanwhile, the metro rail recorded a total ridership of 32.68 lakh passengers in December, a bulk of it in the tail end. On December 30, the ridership was 1,24,639 passengers, and on New Year’s Eve, over 1.39 lakh.

On New Year’s Day, over 1.6 lakh passengers used the metro network – 1,39,766 took the rail, while 15,000 rode the water metro.