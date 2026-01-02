‘LIFE Mission to achieve target of 5 lakh houses by February,’ says CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government’s ambitious LIFE mission for the homeless will complete its target of five lakh houses next month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Pinarayi said a total of 4.76 lakh houses have been completed and handed over through the project. Construction of 1.24 lakh houses is currently at various stages and in February, the number will reach five lakh, he said.

The state government also aims to complete about 300 houses with related facilities for Wayanad landslide victims and hand them over in February as part of the first phase of rehabilitation. The CM said the houses are part of a township being constructed on the Elston Estate land for families affected by the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides.

The township will consist of 410 houses and all essential facilities. Pinarayi also sought people’s cooperation for the Citizen Response programme launched on Thursday.

The programme is aimed at seeking region-specific opinions, ideas and suggestions about development projects.