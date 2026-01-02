PM Modi congratulates Mayor V V Rajesh, hails BJP’s historic win in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated newly elected Mayor V V Rajesh and Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath on assuming office, calling the BJPs victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation ‘epoch-making’ and a milestone ‘written in golden letters.’

In a letter addressed to Mayor V V Rajesh, which was later shared by the Mayor on social media, the Prime Minister said the BJP’s historic performance in the capital city during the local body polls has brought immense pride and happiness to party workers across Kerala and the country.

The letter also took a dig at the two traditional fronts, alleging poor governance and corruption, and said the ‘fixed match’ between the LDF and UDF -being allies in Delhi and rivals in Kerala - was nearing its end

Recalling his personal association with Thiruvananthapuram, Narendra Modi described the city as one that occupies a special place in the hearts of Malayalis. He highlighted its cultural and spiritual legacy, noting that the capital, blessed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy, has nurtured social reformers, artists, poets, saints and seers over generations.

Urging the new leadership to govern with empathy and inclusiveness, the Prime Minister mentioned the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Ayyankali and Mannathu Padmanabhan, calling on the Mayor and his team to draw inspiration from their ideals of selfless service, social justice and women’s empowerment. He expressed confidence that the new council would work to enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

The Prime Minister attributed the electoral success to public confidence in the BJP-led government at the Centre and its urban development initiatives across various states. He thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram for their support and said the mandate signalled a growing aspiration for change, particularly among youth and women.