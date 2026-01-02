Sabarimala gold theft: Adoor Prakash dismisses charges, KC Venugopal slams state government

GURUVAYUR: The Sabarimala gold theft case continued to rule political discourse in the state in the New Year. Senior UDF leaders, the national Congress leadership, and a Union minister made sharp observations while interacting with reporters in Guruvayur on Thursday.

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash categorically dismissed the allegations against him in the case, saying he had nothing to hide. Maintaining that he learnt of the allegations through the media, the MP asserted he was ready to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) if summoned, and fully cooperate with the probe.

Alleging that the developments were part of a “political game” orchestrated by P Sasi, the chief minister’s political secretary, Adoor said he would disclose everything he tells the investigators before the media. Asked whether he arranged an appointment to meet Sonia Gandhi, Adoor denied doing so, but clarified that the visit was real and that he was not attempting to conceal it.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal strongly criticised the state government and said people were fully aware of who stole the gold. Speaking to reporters in Guruvayur, he also cast aspersions on the SIT probe, alleging that though the team was constituted following a High Court directive, it was staffed entirely by officers under the control of the Pinarayi government.

He further alleged that the prolonged delay in distinguishing the innocent from the guilty is aimed at protecting the culprits. He accused the government of using the police machinery to divert public attention.

At the same time, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, interacting with reporters in Guruvayur, said the investigation should be allowed to proceed, adding that “everyone already knows everything and should wait.”