SCERT to map growth of ‘gifted students’ of 10 years in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a unique move to make a meaningful contribution to the school education sector, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is mapping out the academic growth and current career status of the students who performed well in the Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations from 2010 to 2020.

Termed as ‘gifted students’, the academic path they pursued after school and their current job, if any, will be noted as part of this analysis. Officials have informed that, based on this data pool, further activities, including providing training or career advice sessions for students currently on the list, will be undertaken.

Terming this the first-of-its-kind academic mapping in the state, SCERT director Jayaprakash R K commented that the council is exploring the possibility of how to utilise the skills of these ‘gifted’ students. “Upon mapping their academic growth, we can understand the feedback on our efforts,” he said. Even if the students haven’t reached a career level up to their performance in the scholarship exam, we will be able to analyse what went wrong in their career journey, and make effective interventions for the next set of students, he added. SCERT officials informed that the data pooling process has already begun.

The General Education Department has been providing scholarships to thousands of students annually through the USS examination, who will receive an annual amount of Rs 1,500 till Class 10.