Steps begin to finalise Sabarimala Master Plan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Steps have been initiated to finalise the extent of forest land required for implementing infrastructure projects under the Sabarimala Master Plan. The move aims at creating basic facilities for pilgrims at the sannidhanam, Pampa and Marakkoottam, including resting spaces and amenities essential for devotees.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has said that construction work will begin immediately after the conclusion of the current pilgrimage season.

As part of the process, forest land identified for acquisition will be compensated with revenue land, in accordance with norms.

The key directions emerged during discussions held recently in the presence of the forest minister, attended by members of the TDB governing body.

It was decided that forest land would not be used for constructing multi-storey buildings, and that the Board’s objective is to ensure maximum basic amenities for pilgrims with minimal environmental impact.

Reports from the expert team appointed by the Board to study the speedy implementation of the Master Plan are also expected shortly. Officials said clearance of forest land issues, which has been a major hurdle, would accelerate development activities at Sabarimala in line with the Master Plan.