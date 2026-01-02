Tribal women in Kerala’s Palakkad naturally dyed fabrics to add colour to their new year

PALAKKAD: The new year is set to mark a life-changing beginning for a group of tribal women from Palakkad district, who are preparing to launch ‘Triband’, an exclusive premium fabric brand dyed entirely with natural colours. The initiative brings together sustainability, indigenous wisdom and dignified livelihoods.

Promoted by the Kudumbashree Mission, Triband would represent a new sustainable fashion model rooted in tribal aesthetics and minimalist design. By drawing on the natural resources and cultural heritage of indigenous regions, the initiative aims to revive traditional natural dyeing practices while creating stable livelihood opportunities that allow tribal communities to thrive without leaving their homelands.

The brand will be launched on January 17 in Ernakulam along with the launch of a few other Kudumbashree products, said the office-bearers of Kudumbashree Mission. As part of the project, 13 Kudumbashree members from the tribal hamlets based in Parambikulam and Thalikakkal tribal regions underwent an intensive three-day hands-on training in natural dyeing in Dhoni three weeks ago. The programme focused on dyeing premium natural fibres such as cotton, linen, silk and jute using colours sourced entirely from nature.

Fabrics came alive in turmeric yellow, sappanwood red, henna green and indigo blue. Even teak leaves brought by the trainees from Parambikulam were transformed into striking colour patterns. Participants were trained to prepare dyes both individually and in precise combinations to achieve a wide palette of earthy, refined shades.

Haritaki (Chebulic Myrobalan), a natural mordant, is being used as the mordant dye, the fixative to bond colour with fabric, to ensure minimal use of chemicals in the fabric making.