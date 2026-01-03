Bring in common law for all temples, charity outfits, says Bharatiya Vichara Kendram

KOZHIKODE: Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, a Sangh Parivar-affiliated organisation, has asked the Central government to bring in a common law that governs all the temples and charity organisations in the backdrop of the controversy over the gold robbery at Sabarimala temple that has become “insult to the Hindu community as a whole.”

Significantly, a resolution passed at the 43rd state conference of the organisation said the system should have the representation of all sections including women. The resolution said that there should be stipulations in the law to preserve the rituals and practices of the traditional tribal sections too.

“Temples and associated systems are the basis of Hindu dharma and culture. The allegations of corruption and flaws in temple administration have become a shame for the whole Hindu community. In these circumstances, the necessity for a comprehensive central law has become an imperative,” the resolution said.

It added that the news related to the gold robbery at Sabarimala is a cause of concern. An attempt has been made to rob the gold at the temple and to destroy the spiritual atmosphere at the temple. “Similar incidents have happened in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” the resolution said.

It said that the successive central governments had not taken any action on the report of the committee headed by C P Ramaswamy Ayer that was constituted in 1960. The committee visited various temples in the country and collected information to prepare the report titled ‘Hindu Religious Endowment Commission Report 1960-62.’