Congress set to renominate most of its sitting MLAs for Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite pressure from sections of the Congress seeking greater representation for youth and women, senior leaders in the state have reportedly reached a consensus to renominate most of the incumbent MLAs for the coming assembly election.
Congress insiders indicated that the leadership believes that retaining sitting legislators would ensure continuity and stability, while also rewarding their performance and loyalty during a challenging phase for the party.
Excluding expelled Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress now has 21 MLAs. Of them, the candidature of three MLAs remains uncertain due to various reasons.
According to party sources, Tripunithura MLA K Babu has conveyed his difficulty to return to the electoral fray, on health grounds. However, there is pressure on the legislator, as well as the KPCC, to contest.
The BJP’s rise in Tripunithura, following its ascend to power in the municipality, has also been cited by party leaders as a key factor.
The other two MLAs whose prospects will be decided by the KPCC are Eldhose Kunnappilly (Perumbavoor) and I C Balakrishnan (Sultan Bathery), said sources.
Balakrishnan is facing corruption allegations in the Wayanad cooperative bank case linked to the death of district Congress committee treasurer N M Vijayan, while Eldhose is facing sexual abuse charges.
“As Rahul has been expelled from the party, the KPCC will have to identify a suitable candidate in Palakkad,” said a senior Congress leader.
“Balakrishan is facing resentment following the death of N M Vijayan. Though the leadership is inclined to allow incumbent MLAs to contest, caution is required while taking a decision on the prospects of Eldhose’s chances,” the leader said. With Ernakulam district considered a Congress stronghold, there are indications that the party might look for an alternative candidate in Perumbavoor.
According to sources, though Kovalam MLA M Vincent also faces sexual harassment allegations, the Congress is unlikely to keep him out. He was again given a seat in 2021 election, which he won.
“As Vincent is the lone Congress MLA from Thiruvananthapuram district and has support among party workers and the community, denying him the Kovalam seat may be difficult,” said a KPCC office-bearer.