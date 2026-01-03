Congress set to renominate most of its sitting MLAs for Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite pressure from sections of the Congress seeking greater representation for youth and women, senior leaders in the state have reportedly reached a consensus to renominate most of the incumbent MLAs for the coming assembly election.

Congress insiders indicated that the leadership believes that retaining sitting legislators would ensure continuity and stability, while also rewarding their performance and loyalty during a challenging phase for the party.

Excluding expelled Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress now has 21 MLAs. Of them, the candidature of three MLAs remains uncertain due to various reasons.

According to party sources, Tripunithura MLA K Babu has conveyed his difficulty to return to the electoral fray, on health grounds. However, there is pressure on the legislator, as well as the KPCC, to contest.

The BJP’s rise in Tripunithura, following its ascend to power in the municipality, has also been cited by party leaders as a key factor.

The other two MLAs whose prospects will be decided by the KPCC are Eldhose Kunnappilly (Perumbavoor) and I C Balakrishnan (Sultan Bathery), said sources.