In election battle, UDF benefited most from human-wildlife strife

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF has emerged as the political beneficiary of the socio-political fallout of the rise in human-wildlife conflicts, a burning issue that generated a lot of traction in Kerala’s high ranges in the recent local body polls.

A detailed analysis of the poll data shows that the UDF won 22 of the 30 highly sensitive local bodies that were identified as most prone to human-wildlife conflicts.

Of these, 13 including Sultan Bathery municipality and Aralam panchayat were snatched away from the Left front. The remaining eight panchayats went to the LDF.

The forest department had identified 30 local bodies across the state as prone to human-wildlife conflict, based on the gravity of the situation in each area and the rise in incidents of conflicts.

Of these, nine including two municipalities – Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady, both in Wayanad district – were included in the ‘very high’ category and the remaining 21 in the ‘high’ category. Interestingly, the Opposition front won eight of the nine local bodies in the ‘very high’ category, of which the UDF captured four – Aralam, Panamaram and Thondernad panchayats, besides Sultan Bathery -- from the ruling LDF.

The Congress-led front retained another four -- Mananthavady municipality and Kuttampuzha, Nooolpuzha and Thavinhal panchayats. The LDF could retain only Thirunelly panchayat. In Aralam, which has witnessed constant wild elephant attacks and from where 11 fatalities were reported in recent years, the UDF increased its tally to 13 wards from the previous 8 in 2020. “Issues related to human-animal conflicts were among the crucial topics discussed at the ward-level,” said Joshy Mathew, a former councillor.