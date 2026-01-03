Kerala govt revises K-TET norms to meet SC order; in-service teachers cry foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Complying with a Supreme Court order, the state general education department has issued revised guidelines making the Kerala-Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) mandatory for teacher appointments up to Class X in government and aided schools. Notably, the order containing the revised guidelines was issued on January 1 despite an assurance from General Education Minister V Sivankutty that Kerala would file a review petition or approach the Supreme Court seeking clarity on its verdict.

For in-service teachers, clearing K-TET Category III exam will be mandatory to qualify for promotion as head teachers or for ‘by-transfer’ appointments to the Higher Secondary section. The government has also revoked earlier exemptions from K-TET granted to candidates holding higher academic qualifications such as SET, NET, MPhil, PhD and MEd.

Teacher aspirants who have cleared K-TET Category I or II will be eligible for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teacher appointments. However, for high school teacher appointments, clearing K-TET category III is compulsory. The government has decided to continue with the exemption for candidates who have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (C-TET). Those with C-TET Primary stage qualification will be considered for LP appointments, while candidates with C-TET Elementary stage qualification will be eligible for UP appointments.

Prominent teachers’ unions affiliated to the ruling and opposition fronts have urged the state government to reconsider the order. T K A Safi, state general secretary of pro-left Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), said it was unfair to implement the guidelines without giving sufficient time for in-service teachers, who had applied for promotion, to clear K-TET.

“At a time when the apex court has given a two-year relaxation for in-service teachers, issuing such guidelines in haste is illogical,” said K Abdul Majeed, president of pro-Congress teachers’ union KPSTA.

TIGHTENING NORMS