Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad does ‘stellar’ turn with luca science calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to promote scientific temper among children, Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has been bringing out its science calendar ‘Luca’ since 2024, each edition built around a different theme to introduce students to engaging science topics.

The new edition turns the history of space exploration into a year-long learning journey for students. The calendar opens with simple storytelling. ‘Kunjatta’ leads the way into space. Her space adventure unfolds month after month. By the sixth month, she reaches space and observes Earth from there. The next six months will mark her return to Earth. Rockets, satellites, telescopes and space stations slowly enter the picture. Young readers are guided into complex subjects in a gentle way.

This edition places special focus on the role of India in space. The achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation appear along with global missions. The aim is to show how space research has grown from the first launches to present-day exploration.

A special feature of the calendar is its online extension. QR codes printed on different pages take readers to additional stories, background articles, and learning material.

“We have been bringing out the Luca science calendar since 2024. Last year the theme was evolution. We chose that topic because it had been removed from school textbooks and we wanted students to continue learning about it. This year the calendar is designed so that even very young learners will become curious about science,” said Manoj K Puthiyavila, member of the Luca editorial team.