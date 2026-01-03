Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad does ‘stellar’ turn with luca science calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to promote scientific temper among children, Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has been bringing out its science calendar ‘Luca’ since 2024, each edition built around a different theme to introduce students to engaging science topics.
The new edition turns the history of space exploration into a year-long learning journey for students. The calendar opens with simple storytelling. ‘Kunjatta’ leads the way into space. Her space adventure unfolds month after month. By the sixth month, she reaches space and observes Earth from there. The next six months will mark her return to Earth. Rockets, satellites, telescopes and space stations slowly enter the picture. Young readers are guided into complex subjects in a gentle way.
This edition places special focus on the role of India in space. The achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation appear along with global missions. The aim is to show how space research has grown from the first launches to present-day exploration.
A special feature of the calendar is its online extension. QR codes printed on different pages take readers to additional stories, background articles, and learning material.
“We have been bringing out the Luca science calendar since 2024. Last year the theme was evolution. We chose that topic because it had been removed from school textbooks and we wanted students to continue learning about it. This year the calendar is designed so that even very young learners will become curious about science,” said Manoj K Puthiyavila, member of the Luca editorial team.
The content is printed both in Malayalam and English. Important science days are listed through the year. Students can also track sky events such as notable nights for observation and seasonal celestial highlights.
Alongside the calendar, KSSP has introduced the Quantum Century Box to support the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The box takes students into the world of quantum ideas through simple activities.
“More than one hundred puzzles can be accessed through QR codes under the title ‘Pootum Thakkolum’ (Lock and Key). A small booklet explains quantum concepts in clear language. Three versions of the periodic table are included. One is the general layout. One explains how each element reached Earth. One shows the uses of each element and where it can be found. Students can also assemble a three-dimensional model based on the idea of Schrödinger’s cat to understand its two states. Posters and cards of important scientists are added along with other learning aids. The focus remains on curiosity and play rather than fear of difficulty,” added Manoj.
The calendar is priced at Rs 100. Copies with postage cost Rs 200. Around 20,000 copies have already reached schools, libraries, and science clubs in various districts.
“The 2026 Luca calendar works like a monthly reminder that science is not only for textbooks. It can also live on the wall at home and invites questions every single day,” added Manoj.