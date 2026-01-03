Kerala youth’s app taking spiritual tech to new heights

KOZHIKODE: In an age when digital technology has become as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, a group of youngsters from Kerala has embraced the bold step of taking religious devotion on the same path. His mobile application, Arppan, is steadily emerging as a unique digital bridge between devotees and places of worship, not just across India but around the world.

Founded by Hari Rajan, a data architect based in Bengaluru, Arppan began as a modest pilot initiative towards the end of 2024. What started with fewer than five temples has, within a year, grown into a vast network of more than 175 temples, including the iconic Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Through 2025, the response, says the team, has been nothing short of overwhelming.

“Devotion should not be limited by distance or time,” Hari told TNIE. “When I was working abroad, I realised how difficult it was for people living away from their native places to stay connected with their temples. That gap stayed with me.”

Arppan is designed as a comprehensive digital platform that brings together temples of various traditions and regions under one roof. Through the app, devotees can book or reserve poojas and offerings directly from their mobile phones, eliminating the need to physically visit temples in advance. For many, especially those living abroad, arranging a pooja has often been a time-consuming and uncertain process. Arppan addresses this gap by offering transparency, ease and convenience through a single interface.