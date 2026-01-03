Kerala’s cancer care set for major boost with wider accessibility

KOCHI: Kerala is set to significantly strengthen its cancer care network with the commissioning of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) at Kalamassery and the Phase-II expansion of the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) at Thalassery.

The move, which promises wider access to advanced treatment and reduces the burden of long-distance travel for patients, comes at a time when cancer has emerged as one of Kerala’s biggest public health challenges. A report presented at the Kerala Cancer Conclave estimates that the state records around 88,460 new cancer cases every year — around 43,110 in men and 45,350 in women — underlining the need for more decentralised, research-driven oncology hubs.

Announcing the push to expand capacity and research infrastructure, Health Minister Veena George said the government is keen to make Kerala a leading centre for cancer care and innovation.

“Research in cancer helps us develop new tools, devices, and treatment approaches that can save lives. We aim to build a strong ecosystem where advanced care, research and prevention go hand in hand,” Veena said, citing breakthroughs such as CAR-T cell therapy at MCC, cerviscan at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram and the facilities for robotic surgeries.