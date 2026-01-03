Kerala’s cancer care set for major boost with wider accessibility

KOCHI: Kerala is set to significantly strengthen its cancer care network with the commissioning of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) at Kalamassery and the Phase-II expansion of the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) at Thalassery.
The move, which promises wider access to advanced treatment and reduces the burden of long-distance travel for patients, comes at a time when cancer has emerged as one of Kerala’s biggest public health challenges. A report presented at the Kerala Cancer Conclave estimates that the state records around 88,460 new cancer cases every year — around 43,110 in men and 45,350 in women — underlining the need for more decentralised, research-driven oncology hubs.
Announcing the push to expand capacity and research infrastructure, Health Minister Veena George said the government is keen to make Kerala a leading centre for cancer care and innovation.
“Research in cancer helps us develop new tools, devices, and treatment approaches that can save lives. We aim to build a strong ecosystem where advanced care, research and prevention go hand in hand,” Veena said, citing breakthroughs such as CAR-T cell therapy at MCC, cerviscan at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram and the facilities for robotic surgeries.
The minister pointed out that cancer treatment is now available in 28 centres – besides the three apex centres of RCC, MCC, and the upcoming CCRC -- across the state, improving affordability and access.
Strategically located in Kochi and Malabar, the two upcoming facilities are designed to complement RCC and MCC, which have long catered to patients from across Kerala but entailed long-distance travel for specialised care. The new centres are expected to bring comprehensive oncology services closer to patients and strengthen early diagnosis and standardised treatment protocols.
The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared the creation of 159 posts at CCRC, which is ready for commissioning, marking a key administrative step ahead of its first-phase launch. The CCRC’s initial phase will open with 100 beds. In comparison, the full-fledged institute has been planned with 451 beds, multi-disciplinary oncology departments, clinical and pathology labs, and dedicated academic and research infrastructure. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned Rs 384.3 crore for the project.
At the Malabar Cancer Centre, the Phase-II expansion is under way and is expected to be completed by February 2027. The project — planned with 370 beds across 20 departments and equipped with advanced clinical, academic, research, and support facilities — has government approval for Rs 562.24 crore, of which Rs 398.31 crore has been sanctioned by KIIFB.
Both centres will also function as research and incubation hubs, with a focus on innovation in diagnostics, therapeutic technologies, and preventive oncology. The MCC already houses an incubation centre supporting multiple research initiatives, while the new infrastructure is expected to expand collaborative research capacity across institutions.
Public health expert Dr V Ramankutty, research director at the Amala Cancer Research Centre in Thrissur, welcomed the expansion. “It is always better to have more treatment and research centres. If these institutes are given the right support and dedicated research wings, they can contribute to better treatment as well as prevention,” he said, adding that Kerala’s high reporting levels are also linked to improved screening, awareness, and an ageing population.
Veena said the state now places stronger emphasis on prevention and organised screening. “We have a cancer registry with data from both private and government hospitals. It enables area- and population-based studies and guides preventive strategies,” she said.
“With modern facilities, research-led care and wider geographic reach, the two new centres mark a decisive step in Kerala’s efforts to strengthen its fight against cancer with treatment that is accessible, high-quality and closer to home,” the minister added.