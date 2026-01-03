‘Kudumbashree’s three-tier system a global model’

PALAKKAD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kudumbashree’s three-tier organisational system, with over 48 lakh women members across neighbourhood groups, is “a model for the world.” He was inaugurating the 13th National Saras Mela organised by Kudumbashree at Chalissery in Thrithala on Friday evening.
Since the present government assumed office, Kudumbashree has been energised through an expanded range of schemes, with priority given to timely implementation of innovative projects and assured financial support, the chief minister said.
Through the Kudumbashree K-LIFT livelihood campaign alone, nearly three lakh people have already been provided employment.
“The next goal is to raise women’s workforce participation to 50 per cent. This will bring a major transformation in Kerala’s economy and social progress,” he said.
The chief minister noted that Saras Melas have evolved into effective platforms for introducing products of local entrepreneurs to wider markets. “They help rural women reach new consumers and even receive international orders,” he added.
Recalling a major milestone, the CM said Kerala became a state free of extreme poverty on November 1, 2025.
“The contribution of Kudumbashree workers to this historic achievement is unparalleled. Since its launch in 1998, Kudumbashree’s interventions have placed Kerala far ahead of other states,” he said.
Warning against obstructionist attitudes, the CM said, “Those who raise hurdles whenever new projects are introduced would do well to remember Kudumbashree’s history and present. Creating unnecessary roadblocks to development does not benefit the state.”
LSG Minister M B Rajesh, who presided over the function, said Kudumbashree played a decisive role in safeguarding Kerala’s secular fabric.
Speaker A N Shamseer, who was the chief guest, said Kudumbashree had been central to women’s empowerment in Kerala. “India stands on its villages. Saras Mela should be seen as a struggle for the survival of rural communities and must be supported,” he said.
The CM honoured individuals who excelled in various fields at the event. Power Minister K Krishnankutty and MP Abdussamad Samadani were among the guests.