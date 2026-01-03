‘Kudumbashree’s three-tier system a global model’

PALAKKAD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kudumbashree’s three-tier organisational system, with over 48 lakh women members across neighbourhood groups, is “a model for the world.” He was inaugurating the 13th National Saras Mela organised by Kudumbashree at Chalissery in Thrithala on Friday evening.

Since the present government assumed office, Kudumbashree has been energised through an expanded range of schemes, with priority given to timely implementation of innovative projects and assured financial support, the chief minister said.

Through the Kudumbashree K-LIFT livelihood campaign alone, nearly three lakh people have already been provided employment.

“The next goal is to raise women’s workforce participation to 50 per cent. This will bring a major transformation in Kerala’s economy and social progress,” he said.

The chief minister noted that Saras Melas have evolved into effective platforms for introducing products of local entrepreneurs to wider markets. “They help rural women reach new consumers and even receive international orders,” he added.

Recalling a major milestone, the CM said Kerala became a state free of extreme poverty on November 1, 2025.