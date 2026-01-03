League trying to polarise society ahead of polls: Vellappally Natesan

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday intensified his criticism of the IUML, alleging that the party used its clout in Congress-led governments, of which it was a constituent, primarily to serve its own interests.
Speaking at a press conference in Alappuzha, Vellappally said the League, which handled the education portfolio during UDF rule, neglected SNDP Yogam while granting major benefits to institutions linked to the League.
He alleged that the League sanctioned at least 48 unaided colleges and 17 aided institutions in Malappuram district when it was part of the UDF government, whereas the SNDP Yogam has only one unaided college in the district and 18 colleges across Kerala. He also noted that while the League runs over 1,000 schools statewide, the SNDP Yogam has only 370 schools, questioning the party’s commitment to social justice.
Vellappally said whenever he cited these figures, the League attempted to label him a religious fanatic and accuse him of targeting the Muslim community.
Rejecting the allegation, he said many of his close associates are Muslims, including those at a law firm he had worked for over three decades, reflecting trust and harmony between communities. He clarified that his criticism was aimed at the Muslim League as a political organisation, not at the Muslim community, and accused the party of attempting to polarise society for electoral gains ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
He also claimed that if the League came to power, it would attempt to create unrest in Marad, where communal violence had erupted in the past. Vellappally alleged that the League’s actions had created divisions and undermined communal harmony in Malappuram, warning that the party intended to stage a Marad-like incident to consolidate power. The press conference also witnessed heated exchanges as journalists raised questions to Natesan about the absence of SNDP Yogam’s educational institutions in northern districts.
A visibly agitated Vellappally pushed aside a journalist’s microphone, and claimed the reporter had been sent with an agenda to portray him as anti-religious and anti-Muslim. At Friday’s press meet, he labelled the journalist an “extremist.”
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned his remarks, calling such behaviour “unacceptable” in a democratic society and stressing that journalists raise questions on behalf of the public. Vellappally defended his reaction, saying the reporter had spoken disrespectfully, and maintained that his criticism was directed at political issues, not at any community.
Party does not approve such statements: Govindan
Kozhikode: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said that a person cannot be branded as a communalist solely on the basis of one or two remarks from him. Reacting to questions on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s controversial remarks, the CPM leader said his party does not approve such statements.
“He is the leader of a community organisation and he had creatively reacted to issues with a secular and progressive outlook. At the same time we don’t agree with his controversial remarks,” he said. He added that the CPM has a significant role in the formation of Malappuram district and the party will not agree with any remark against the district. Asked about Vellappally’s allegation that the government has turned a blind eye to Yogam’s request for sanctioning schools, Govindan said it is an issue that needs to be sorted out between the government and the organisation. “The party has nothing to do with it,’ he said.