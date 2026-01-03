League trying to polarise society ahead of polls: Vellappally Natesan

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday intensified his criticism of the IUML, alleging that the party used its clout in Congress-led governments, of which it was a constituent, primarily to serve its own interests.

Speaking at a press conference in Alappuzha, Vellappally said the League, which handled the education portfolio during UDF rule, neglected SNDP Yogam while granting major benefits to institutions linked to the League.

He alleged that the League sanctioned at least 48 unaided colleges and 17 aided institutions in Malappuram district when it was part of the UDF government, whereas the SNDP Yogam has only one unaided college in the district and 18 colleges across Kerala. He also noted that while the League runs over 1,000 schools statewide, the SNDP Yogam has only 370 schools, questioning the party’s commitment to social justice.

Vellappally said whenever he cited these figures, the League attempted to label him a religious fanatic and accuse him of targeting the Muslim community.

Rejecting the allegation, he said many of his close associates are Muslims, including those at a law firm he had worked for over three decades, reflecting trust and harmony between communities. He clarified that his criticism was aimed at the Muslim League as a political organisation, not at the Muslim community, and accused the party of attempting to polarise society for electoral gains ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.