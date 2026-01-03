Malayali who ‘stitched’ Navy’s tryst with tradition

KOCHI: When Indian naval vessel INSV Kaundinya, built using the traditional sewn-ship technique, set sail on its maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat on December 29, it marked another achievement in the storied career of a master Malayali craftsman.

It was Babu Sankaran’s move to Oman in 1979, in search of a job, that paved the way for the shaping of the shipwright. And over the years, the 61-year-old Vadakara resident has come to count iconic sailing vessels such as the Jewel of Muscat and the Magan among his important creations.

As a young boy, Babu assisted his father, a carpenter who built traditional fishing craft. With the help of an officer with Cochin Shipyard, the class five dropout landed a job in Oman. Though barely 15, Babu was a quick learner. He was introduced to British explorer Tim Severin, who had launched a project to recreate the legendary stitched ship Sohar.

The sewn, or stitched, ship technique involves stitching wooden planks together using cords instead of nails.

In 1980, Tim along with a 20-member Omani crew sailed to China on the vessel, marking the revival of the ninth century craft of shipbuilding.

Following the success of the Sohar project, Tim introduced Babu to an Omani sponsor of the Jewel of Muscat project. With planks sewn from coir, the work was based on the design of a shipwrecked ninth-century vessel. It sailed from Oman to Singapore in 2010 and was gifted to the Southeast Asian country. The vessel is now displayed at the oceanarium on Sentosa Island.

Babu also went on to build several boats for the Omani sponsor, including Magan, a dhow made from traditional materials like grass. The project was implemented under the supervision of an oceanography scientist.

“I also had the opportunity to build another traditional craft in Salalah, from the remnants of a 100-year-old boat,” Babu told TNIE.