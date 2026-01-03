Malayali who ‘stitched’ Navy’s tryst with tradition

KOCHI: When Indian naval vessel INSV Kaundinya, built using the traditional sewn-ship technique, set sail on its maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Muscat on December 29, it marked another achievement in the storied career of a master Malayali craftsman.
It was Babu Sankaran’s move to Oman in 1979, in search of a job, that paved the way for the shaping of the shipwright. And over the years, the 61-year-old Vadakara resident has come to count iconic sailing vessels such as the Jewel of Muscat and the Magan among his important creations.
As a young boy, Babu assisted his father, a carpenter who built traditional fishing craft. With the help of an officer with Cochin Shipyard, the class five dropout landed a job in Oman. Though barely 15, Babu was a quick learner. He was introduced to British explorer Tim Severin, who had launched a project to recreate the legendary stitched ship Sohar.
The sewn, or stitched, ship technique involves stitching wooden planks together using cords instead of nails.
In 1980, Tim along with a 20-member Omani crew sailed to China on the vessel, marking the revival of the ninth century craft of shipbuilding.
Following the success of the Sohar project, Tim introduced Babu to an Omani sponsor of the Jewel of Muscat project. With planks sewn from coir, the work was based on the design of a shipwrecked ninth-century vessel. It sailed from Oman to Singapore in 2010 and was gifted to the Southeast Asian country. The vessel is now displayed at the oceanarium on Sentosa Island.
Babu also went on to build several boats for the Omani sponsor, including Magan, a dhow made from traditional materials like grass. The project was implemented under the supervision of an oceanography scientist.
“I also had the opportunity to build another traditional craft in Salalah, from the remnants of a 100-year-old boat,” Babu told TNIE.
Construction began in December ’23
“A replica is on display in a museum of Salalah to illustrate the craftsmanship. I had also built a replica of Noah’s ark in Alappuzha. It was made from traditional materials and was used in a documentary. Recently, I built a dhow in Abu Dhabi using grass and reeds. The design was developed based on Portuguese text,” Babu said.
The Indian Navy proposed to build a vessel using fifth-century technology and was on the lookout for a shipwright, when its officers received information regarding Babu’s Gulf projects.
He started building Kaundinya on December 15, 2023 and completed it last March. Commander Hemanth Kumar, of the Directorate of Naval Architecture, was in charge of the project. Hodi Innovations implemented the project at Divar Island in Goa.
Babu sourced the karimaruthu, the hard timber known as Indian laurel, from Wayanad for the foundation of the vessel. Teak wood was used for the two 16m-long masts while timber of jackfruit and Malabar kino trees were used for the frame.
Explaining the process, Babu said coconut fibre was used as a filler for the joints, to make the vessel watertight.
Kundroos resin, a natural gum, was applied between wooden joints, while fish oil and limestone powder were applied to enhance the wood’s durability. The external hull was treated with a pigment for preservation.
Babu’s eldest son Anoop recently joined his team to learn traditional shipbuilding techniques. His wife Ajitha is a stay-at-home mom. The couple’s other children Anurag and Anusree are postgraduate students.