Muslim outfits come out against SNDP Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan

MALAPPURAM: Muslim organisations have once again come out strongly against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, accusing him of promoting communal hatred and alleging tacit support from the LDF government.

Samastha Jamaat Ulama EK faction leader Sathar Panthaloor alleged that Vellappally was spreading communalism with the silent backing of the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post, Panthaloor said Vellappally was “spewing venom across Kerala” and questioned why the government was now “shielding” him instead of curbing his remarks.

Referring to the controversy following the state government’s announcement of financial assistance to the family of autorickshaw driver Noushad, who died while attempting to save a migrant worker, Panthaloor recalled that Vellappally had made “despicable communal allegations” at the time.

Samastha AP faction leader Vahab Saquafi Mampad said Vellappally’s repeated communal remarks against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were, in fact, strengthening the party politically. “If the Muslim League were truly what Vellappally claims, where would this community be today?” he asked, adding that such statements only reinforce the League’s image as a party committed to protecting the community. He suggested that the IUML leadership’s silence on the issue could be because the criticism was working in its favour.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat general secretary Sayyid Ibraheemul Khaleel Al Bukhari also criticised what he termed “misleading statements”, particularly those related to the education sector.