Nilambur basin echoes with tumult of colonial-era ‘Malabar Gold Rush’

MALAPPURAM: Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo... the yellow metal has a way of bringing out the “the good, the bad, and the ugly” in men -- as the 1966 spaghetti western film starring Clint Eastwood so famously captured.

Dig this. The lure of gold has returned to the forests of Nilambur. This time driven by record prices and a new official report. Last week, seven people were caught by the forest department attempting to extract gold from the Chaliyar river, attracting renewed attention to the region’s long and turbulent association with the precious metal. Forest officials said the group, comprising locals, were trying to filter river sand for tiny particles of gold. The attempt, however, was swiftly halted, marking the first such reported case in the area in years.

This renewed interest has been prompted, in part, by the latest Minor Minerals District Survey report, prepared under the state mining and geology department. The report identified a primary gold deposit in the Marutha area of Nilambur basin, along with secondary or alluvial gold occurrences in the Chaliyar and its tributaries. According to the findings, the region holds an estimated 0.55 million tonnes of primary gold-bearing ore, with the mineralised zone stretching nearly 350 metres and extending to a depth of about 100 metres.

The report’s publication -- and its circulation in newspapers and on social media -- appears to have reignited hopes. With gold prices soaring, the belief that “Nilambur still holds gold” has once again taken root among sections of the local population.

But the story of gold in Nilambur is far from recent.