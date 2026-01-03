Sweet grape stories

As the clock chimed at midnight, welcoming 2026, a quirky ritual unfamiliar to the Indian household was found at the centre of New Year’s Eve celebrations. People were no longer standing on the terrace, counting firecrackers. Instead, they were crouched under a table, phone propped at the chair legs, screen on with the live countdown, waiting for midnight to strike — chew, wish, swallow and repeat until the twelfth grape was popped into the mouth.



Eating twelve grapes, a ritual originating from Spanish tradition, has suddenly emerged as a New Year’s midnight obsession. The idea is simple: eating twelve grapes exactly at midnight, each representing the twelve months in a year, each believed to carry a wish, a rationale rooted in optimism and setting intentions for the entire year.



A bunch of grapes propelled the speed and creativity of e-commerce platforms. Grocery delivery apps, including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and others swiftly sensing the cultural movement and turning it into a marketing strategy. Custom-built sections popped up overnight with titles like ‘New Year Rituals’ and ‘Lucky Grapes’, along with striking taglines such as ‘12 grapes. 12 wishes. One lucky New Year.’ As demand surged, packaging swiftly changed, and grapes were rebranded as ‘Good Luck Grapes’ and ‘12 Grapes. At 12 am. For 12 Months Of Grapeness.’ Stocks sold out in minutes, urging restocks.

Since it’s everywhere and the talk of the town, it’s time to peel back the layers of grapes.