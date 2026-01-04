Antony Raju automatically disqualified after conviction; resignation has no legal validity: Speaker’s office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Speaker’s office on Monday clarified that MLA Antony Raju stands automatically disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly following his conviction in a case related to tampering with evidence, and that any attempt by him to resign from the House has no legal validity.

The clarification came after the Nedumangad Magistrate Court recently sentenced Raju to three years’ imprisonment in a case related to tampering with evidence in a narcotics case.

With the pronouncement of the sentence, disqualification under the Representation of the People Act came into effect immediately, the Legislature Secretariat stated.

Antony Raju had attempted to tender his resignation from the Assembly before the Legislature Secretariat issued a formal notification regarding his disqualification.

However, officials said the resignation has no legal standing, as a public representative loses the right to resign once disqualified under the law.

The Secretariat will soon issue the official notification confirming the disqualification, after which Antony Raju will formally cease to be a member of the Assembly, officials added.