Congress, IUML may swap 12 assembly seats; talks set to open post-Wayanad conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seat-sharing discussions within the UDF are likely to begin within a week, with the Congress and the IUML expected to explore options for swapping around 12 assembly seats. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said the League is ready to discuss the exchange of constituencies that either party has failed to win, if the Congress is willing to consider the idea.

Bilateral discussions between the leaderships of the two parties are expected to begin immediately after the Congress party’s Wayanad conclave. Sources in both parties said seat swapping is likely to be considered in districts of Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kollam.

The League has decided not to seek seats in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts considering the social and political factors there. In Kannur district, the League is interested in swapping Azhikode and Kannur seats. IUML leader K M Shaji lost the Azhikode seat in the 2021 assembly election. In Kannur, Congress too failed to wrest the seat.

However, the League performed well within the Kannur corporation limits and its outskirts in the recent local body elections. In Kozhikode district, the League is keen on swapping the Perambra seat, where a UDF-backed independent candidate lost, with Nadapuram, which it considers to have better winnability. The Congress had lost the Nadapuram seat in the last election.

There is also a possibility of exchanging Kunnamangalam with Koyilandy. While a UDF-backed independent lost in Kunnamangalam, the Congress candidate was defeated in Koyilandy. The UDF believes that the death of incumbent CPM MLA Kanathil Jameela could work in its favour in Koyilandy.However, no swap is being considered in seats such as Kozhikode South, Thiruvambady and Koduvally in Kozhikode district.