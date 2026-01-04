Doctors deliver baby inside car as woman goes into advanced labour in Kochi

KOCHI: Doctors at a private hospital in Kochi delivered a baby boy inside a car after a 21-year-old pregnant woman went into advanced labour moments after reaching the hospital premises on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Aneeta, had travelled from Kannur to Aroor with her husband Vijay and parents to attend a marriage function.

Though her expected date of delivery was January 22, she developed labour pain at around 3 am on Sunday and was initially taken to a nearby hospital in Aroor, where medication was administered to reduce contractions.

However, as the pain intensified by around 8 am, the family decided to proceed to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. When hospital authorities were informed about the patient’s arrival, emergency physician Dr Adil Ashraf rushed to the emergency entrance.