INTERVIEW | ‘Despite progress in science, we still don’t understand brain’: Dr K Rajasekharan Nair

You mentioned the brain making decisions. Does the brain have a mind independent of conscious awareness?

I don’t know the real answer, but I can detail it. The mind is essentially a compilation of consciousness, awareness, and decision-making capacity. Several studies at Yale University explored this, particularly those by Patricia Goldman-Rakic. She proposed that what we experience as the present is actually the past. According to her, the frontal lobe predicts the next word another person is likely to say. This predictive capacity forms the basis of what we call the theory of mind.

Is there something called soul?

I wish I knew the answer. If you are willing to take the effort and time, read my book ‘Njan Enna Bhavam’. It is not a silly book; I prepared it with a lot of effort and energy. The book begins with the feeling of sense and selfhood, which dates back over 3,500 years.

Are patients in coma internally conscious of their surroundings?

There are two scenarios: the first is when you are unconscious, but still remain minimally conscious. The worst is when you cannot move even a single muscle in the body except those in the eyes, but you are aware of what happens around you. This is called locked-in syndrome, where the damage happens in the upper part of the brain stem.

You have said that all children are geniuses till the age of seven. By this, do you mean that we should give them more input until then?

I would suggest so. It is irrelevant what you teach your children. My father had a photographic memory. He would teach me poems, explain their interpretations, recite them again, and then I had to recite them. All this would happen, walking along the edges of fields. When it came to my daughter, I would use the same technique. I would teach her a poem on the way, and she too would learn it. It is possible--because each neuron in a newborn’s body will have only 2,500 synapses. This increases up to 15,000 synapses as they grow up to the age of seven. Later, this would gradually drop to 7,000. Even in the womb, the child can hear from the 24th week. But I don’t know what they hear.

Does this mean that a child can hear external sounds, like music?

To an extent, yes. This doesn’t mean that they’ll be able to understand it. The brain needs to develop a lot, till the age of three-and-a-half to four years, to become aware. But they will certainly be able to hear.

Should we burden their childhood because of this?

I started learning Sanskrit at the age of three-and-a-half. And I haven’t regretted it. I have only benefited from it.

It’s said that some communities, like the Jews, are more intelligent than others...

I don’t think so. It is all about the circumstances they grow up in – Sigmund Freud, for instance. His mother used to call him ‘Golden Siggie’ or so. A child growing up in that kind of a background has no other way but to end up like him. He became one of the most successful and popular people the world has ever seen, though I disagree with him on several aspects.

But shouldn’t children also have talent in them?

God gives us children with all talents. It is about how you use those talents. Teach them not to hurt others and always have a smile, which never costs anything.

