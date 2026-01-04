ITFoK 16th edition: Ticket booking from tomorrow

THRISSUR : The 16th edition of International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) will be held from January 25 to February 1 on the theme ‘Voices in the Silence’. Online ticket booking for the festival will commence from January 5 through the website theatrefestivalofkerala.com at a price of `90.

With a total of 23 plays, including 9 from different countries across the world, this edition of the festival will be an experience that denotes the change in the theatre world and the dialogues happening across the globe. Among the plays selected, two plays are from Palestine, showcasing the life and crisis there.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali said “This year the number of plays have been increased from last year’s 15 to 23. Apart from the regular stages of ITFoK, School of Drama campus is also included as a stage this time.”

Offline tickets will be available once the fest starts. Meanwhile, entry to the seminar sessions and associated cultural programmes is free. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the fest while filmmaker Anand Patwardhan will be the chief guest.