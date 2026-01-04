MLA Antony Raju’s disqualification first of its kind in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disqualification of Antony Raju would be the first of its kind in the state assembly. As per the norms, disqualification comes into effect from the date of the court verdict. Once the copy of the verdict is received, the Legislative assembly secretariat will issue a notification declaring him disqualified.

Antony Raju will not be able to contest elections for six years, starting from the day he completes his punishment. The court has granted him one month to file an appeal. Once the higher court stays his conviction, he will be able to contest again. “Since he’s convicted, he won’t be able to contest in the election. Only if the conviction is stayed, will he be able to contest in elections,” said a former official with the state assembly.

The ex-minister stands disqualified as per a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court in 2013, in the Lily Thomas vs Union of India case. As per the judgment, MPs and MLAs, if convicted with jail term for more than two years, are disqualified immediately.

Earlier too, a couple of MLAs had faced disqualification for different reasons. In 1957, the election of Communist party’s Rosamma Punnoose from Devikulam was nullified by the court. She later contested and won a by-election.