Sonia should be questioned in Sabarimala case: Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi should be brought under the purview of the SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, demanded General Education Minister V Sivankutty. “The investigation into the case is gradually moving towards Sonia Gandhi. The conspiracy in the case should come to light. The SIT should interrogate her,” Sivankutty said.

He termed the alleged connection between accused Unnikrishnan Potti and Congress top leadership as “shocking”, adding that it is a highly serious matter. “How did Potti enter Sonia Gandhi’s house, a high security zone? The Congress leadership should reveal the truth behind Potti’s visit to Sonia’s house and who supported him for the same,” Sivankutty said.

The CPM leader further alleged that the Opposition was trying to sabotage the probe. “They have been raising baseless allegations against the Chief Minister’s Office to cover up their link to the accused,” he added. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan too had posed questions at the Congress leadership after a photograph of Potti and UDF convener Adoor Prakash with Sonia Gandhi came out.